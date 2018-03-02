The weekend is for being torn between wanting to go outside to experience whatever the hell the weather is doing and never wanting to leave the house again. Also, video games.



It’s the one year anniversary of the Switch, which has reminded me how badly I fell off my Zelda playing. This seems like the perfect weekend to curl up on the couch and try to remember what all the controls are and where the heck I left my horses.

I’ll also be diving into more Into the Breach, because I have so many mistakes left to make.

What about you? What are you playing?