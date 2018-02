The weekend is for it being the last weekend of the Olympics, oh no! Also, video games.

I’ve been playing oceanic FTL-alike Abandon Ship recently, and it’s pretty neat! The water, especially on the map, is really cool, and I’m enjoying getting the hang of its slow but tactical combat.

There’s also an open beta for The Darwin Project, a game I’m super excited to have some time with.

What about you? What are you playing?