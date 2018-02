The weekend is for finding a way to watch the Olympics because winter Olympic sports are the best. It’s also for playing video games.



It’s been a long week, and I could use some Witcher 3. I’ve also been meaning to check out Fortnite, which mostly turns into watching YouTube videos about how you play Fortnite and then getting too intimidated to actually play. Maybe this weekend? We’ll see!

What about you? What are you playing?