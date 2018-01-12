The weekend is for trying to find a bar in NYC showing Overwatch League. I think I found one but I have to call to confirm. I feel weird phoning a sports bar to ask about video games, but my colleagues’ writing about seeing it live is getting to me. Also, video games.



I’m going to try to get back into Subnautica this weekend, to check out what’s changed gearing up for its official launch later this month. I liked it a ton when I played it last year, so I’m excited to revisit it.

Because I couldn’t leave this post without a Witcher reference, I’ve started reading the Witcher books. I’m almost done with The Last Wish and I like it OK. I get to picture bathtub Geralt, which is a nice way to spend a commute.

What about you? What are you playing?