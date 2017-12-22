The weekend is for telling a friend you’d go with her to IKEA, which means sitting on all the furniture and imagining what your life would be like if the floor model were your living room. Also, video games.

My plan is to cram in a bunch of 2017 games I missed over the long weekend. In actuality I will probably play a lot of The Witcher 3. I am also continuing to quest to master Gwent, despite this week’s changes rendering all the newcomer netdecks I was just starting to master pretty much useless. Got a good guide for a Gwent noob dealing with the new stuff? Please tell me. Please.

What about you? What are you playing?