Today on Highlight Reel we have Rocket League comebacks, We Happy Few glitches, Hitman Skeet shooting, and much more!
- Sea of Thieves - “he’s being chased by a shark” -Guy That Sunk My Ship - NothingCagey
- Mafia III - Disappearing Cop - Cody Day
- Hitman - World of Tomorrow - Double Sniper Midair Kill - Clay Pigeon Challenge - BernardoOne
- Bioshock - Jeremy_Jereyou
- Rainbow Six Siege - nah you can have it - trg31
- COD: BO4 Beta - only me - JoeyNubzy
- Rocket League - the most improbable comeback of all time - Purgent
- PUBG - Hungry for a chicken dinner on PUBG when your battery dies!! Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!!! - BlueRidgeGamers
- PUBG - Benjoi
- For Honor - Shugoki Rework: Demons Embrace kills Shugoki instead - AmazinBacon
- We Happy Few - Didn’t see you at camouflage training. - NateSF
- We Happy Few - That’s a creepy glitch - Bodhi Donselaar
- Overwatch - Wreckingball vs. Pharah - @dr_faulk
- Overwatch - Last week I knocked Mei off Hanamura, this week I saved her on Temple of Anubis
- Overwatch - Catching the Rein Train to Victory - IndestructibleNewt
- No Man’s Sky - Flying Walker - Chief Beast
Highlight Reel is Kotaku's regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.