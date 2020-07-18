Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

What A Good Boy

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photomode
PhotomodePhotosVirtual PhotographyphotographyFoxghost of tsushimaPhoto modeKotakucore
2
Save
YI
YI
Screenshot: @MechXican

This week on Snapshots: Ghost of Tsushima is out and folks are already taking amazing pictures with its photo mode, a guitar-playing superhero, a calm cliffside sunset, a visitors from another planet, and a cute little fox.

Advertisement
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Screenshot: Rhagana Doomslayer -Email
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly
Advertisement
Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: Heath Gardner -Email
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @ahmedzafar99
G/O Media may get a commission
CBD Starter Pack
The Witcher 3
The Witcher 3
Screenshot: @soulsurrender
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller
Advertisement
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @AreeLyBadPun
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @catsandbolts
Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves - Email
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @NasserHomi
Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Juno1120
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @MechXican
Advertisement

Does this fox have any “mysterious leaves?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Tips For Playing Ghost Of Tsushima

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Collecting Sega Saturn Games Is A Total Nightmare

Ooblets Is All About Dance Battles, Cute Critters, And Chillin'

DISCUSSION

lightshear
Adam Withers