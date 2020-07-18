What A Good Boy

YI Screenshot : @MechXican

This week on Snapshots: Ghost of Tsushima is out and folks are already taking amazing pictures with its photo mode, a guitar-playing superhero, a calm cliffside sunset, a visitors from another planet, and a cute little fox.



Advertisement

Final Fantasy XIV Screenshot : Rhagana Doomslayer -Email

Advertisement

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : Heath Gardner -Email

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @ahmedzafar99

The Witcher 3 Screenshot : @soulsurrender

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @AreeLyBadPun

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @catsandbolts

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Gabriel Esteves - Email

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @NasserHomi

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Juno1120

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @MechXican

Advertisement

Does this fox have any “mysterious leaves?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement