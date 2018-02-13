GIF

The Witcher 3, Battlefield 1 and Fallout 4 are video games that take place in enormous 3D spaces. But let’s imagine, for a second, they (and loads of other big modern games) were actually quaint little 2D (or 2.5D) platformers instead.



Every screenshot you see here has been curated by the Pseudoscroller Parlour, a project where video game screenshot artists share “attempts by screenshotters to transform fully rendered and explorable 3D game environments into dimensionally restricted but esthetically pleasing pockets of gaming bliss.”

If these were mobile or $10 Steam spin-offs I would play all of these.

You can see the whole group here, but there’s a selection of some of the best of it here.

