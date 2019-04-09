Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Lucas Staniec is a concept artist at CD Projekt Red, the developers of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.



He’s also worked on games like Total War: Warhammer II, Dying Light II and Fantasy Flight’s board games.

You can see more of Lucas’ stuff at his ArtStation page.

