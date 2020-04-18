Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Well, This Is Awkward...

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
SnapshotsScreenshotsPhoto modeVirtual PhotographyphotographyStar WarsKotakucore
Save
Aren’t you a little short to be Jedi?
Aren’t you a little short to be Jedi?
Screenshot: @ccf_photomode (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots a lion taking a bath, a cool looking car, a creepy dude in a chair, a disturbing bonfire party, a happy baby, an ax-wielding killer in Animal Crossing and way too many Stormtroopers.

Advertisement
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: Robert Burrell (Email)
Control
Control
Screenshot: @catsandbolts (Twitter)
Advertisement
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal
Screenshot: Bort Bearclok (Email)
The Division 2
The Division 2
Screenshot: @G_Assassin90 (Twitter)
Rise Of The Tomb Raider
Rise Of The Tomb Raider
Screenshot: @AlexCrowley94 (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @Cordox1 (Twitter)
Advertisement
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @Jreg_gaming (Twitter)
Control
Control
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72 (Twitter)
Advertisement
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4
Screenshot: @NasserHomi (Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Screenshot: @SloopyDrew (Twitter)
Advertisement
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @Photomodeaddict (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @ccf_photomode (Twitter)
Advertisement

“Boys, I’m lost. Can you kind folks help a Jedi out?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

The Best Strategy Games On PC

Animal Crossing Is Helping Me Homeschool My Five-Year-Old

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass