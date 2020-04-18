Well, This Is Awkward...

Aren’t you a little short to be Jedi? Screenshot : @ccf_photomode ( Twitter

This week on Snapshots a lion taking a bath, a cool looking car, a creepy dude in a chair, a disturbing bonfire party, a happy baby, an ax-wielding killer in Animal Crossing and way too many Stormtroopers.



Death Stranding Screenshot : Robert Burrell ( Email )

Control Screenshot : @catsandbolts ( Twitter

Doom Eternal Screenshot : Bort Bearclok ( Email )

The Division 2 Screenshot : @G_Assassin90 ( Twitter

Rise Of The Tomb Raider Screenshot : @AlexCrowley94 ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @Cordox1 ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @Jreg_gaming ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @DrCaligari72 ( Twitter

Forza Horizon 4 Screenshot : @NasserHomi ( Twitter

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screenshot : @SloopyDrew ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @Photomodeaddict ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @ccf_photomode ( Twitter

“Boys, I’m lost. Can you kind folks help a Jedi out?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



