Earlier this year, Rollercoaster Tycoon player Marcel Vos thought he’d pushed the game to its limits by building a ride that would take 12 years to complete. Turns out he was wrong, because he’s now built one that would take you 45 years—in real, actual human time—to get to the end of.



Appropriately called 45 Years in Hell, it’s a stage built around two core designs: firstly a very slow ride that drags you all across the map, and then an absolutely excruciating return trip done back, where a small incline right before the ride’s end sends you backwards at a fraction of the speed you arrived at.

That backwards leg is how the ride lasts for so long; previously, Vos had believed that you couldn’t travel in reverse for long periods of time, but it turns out that was a bug, not a feature, and once fixed he was able to start implementing his devious plans.

This was made in OpenRCT2, an open-source version of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, which you can download here.