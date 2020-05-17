Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Welcome To Danny DeVito Island

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Animal Crossing
Illustration for article titled Welcome To Danny DeVito Island
Screenshot: Nintendo (Reddit)

Can I offer you a Danny DeVito Animal Crossing island in this trying time?

Sure you could make a gorgeous village or fancy kitchen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. OR you could make an island featuring the face of actor Danny DeVito. That’s what Reddit user B4SSOON decided to do with their island.

Over on the Animal Crossing subreddit, B4SSOON explained that they had lost track of the hours they spent making this giant face. They did say they spent the most time flattening the island and that this is still a work in progress. They even shared a screenshot of the face earlier in its construction.

Illustration for article titled Welcome To Danny DeVito Island
Screenshot: Nintendo (Reddit)
I hope DeVito sees this and is just as confused about it as he was about Pokemon.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

