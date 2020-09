Illustration : Liang Mark

Liang Mark is an artist from China who has worked for companies like Gameloft .



You can see more of Liang’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration : Liang Mark

Advertisement

Illustration : Liang Mark

Illustration : Liang Mark

Advertisement

Illustration : Liang Mark

Illustration : Liang Mark

Illustration : Liang Mark

Illustration : Liang Mark

Advertisement

Illustration : Liang Mark

Illustration : Liang Mark

Advertisement