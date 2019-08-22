Weathering With You is this year’s biggest money-making film in Japan. During the picture’s first 34 days, Makoto Shinkai’s anime raked in over 10 million yen ($94.59 million). The last Japanese movie to make 10 million yen was Shinkai’s previous work Your Name. Read Kotaku’s Weathering With You review right here.
