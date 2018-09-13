I played the demo of the Yakuza team’s new game Judge Eyes. I had an extremely good time. I made a video about the experience.

Judge Eyes is set in the same fictional neighborhood of Tokyo as much of the Yakuza series. Like in a Yakuza game, your protagonist has to punch occasional ornery punks as he traverses from point A to point B. Trailers indicate that you’ll be able to participate in just as many mini-games as in a Yakuza game. Having played the demo, I can say that it feels definitely different enough in tone to qualify it as a new series.

I’ve noticed there’s a tiny bit of confusion about whether the protagonist of this game is a lawyer or a detective. Well, the actor playing him is Takuya Kimura, who is both a pop star and an actor. So what I’m saying is, of course he’s both a lawyer and a detective. He’s a one-man Law & Order episode.

Since the demo is in Japanese only, I’ve subtitled much of the dialogue. I point out some direct references to Japanese television dramas. I acknowledge the minor coincidence that three of the actors in this game were in the 2004 masterpiece Godzilla: Final Wars.



Judge Eyes feels exactly like a Japanese television drama, which is the kind of game I didn’t know until now that I always wanted. I will absolutely buy the Japanese version of the game when it comes out on December 13.



You know, the first Yakuza was released in Japan on December 5th, 2005. I played it over the holiday. Maybe Judge Eyes will be my Christmas game for 2018.



Advertisement

This video is also on our YouTube channel, which you could subscribe to, if you like videos like this.



There’s even a playlist of all my other videos. Wow!