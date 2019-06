E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Tim Rogers is at E3 checking out all the cool stuff Nintendo has on offer this year. Check out the video above for a look at Pokémon Sword and Shield, the new Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games, a celebrity interview with Luigi, and more. Tim also faces down his eerie nemesis Gooigi.