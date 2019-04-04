We loved Runic Games’ Hob when it came out for PC and PS4 in 2017. Now Hob: The Definitive Edition is out for the Switch, and it’s just as lovable. Panic Button’s Switch port of the open-world adventure runs very well, and includes Switch exclusive features like HD rumble and touch screen support.
We loved Runic Games’ Hob when it came out for PC and PS4 in 2017. Now Hob: The Definitive Edition is out for the Switch, and it’s just as lovable. Panic Button’s Switch port of the open-world adventure runs very well, and includes Switch exclusive features like HD rumble and touch screen support.