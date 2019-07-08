Today on Highlight Reel we have more Mario Maker levels, Breath of the Wild horse theft, impressive Rainbow Six team kills, and much more!
- Hitman 2 - Not the reaction I was expecting… - MathMackin
- Project CARS 2 - Budget cuts, paper instead of carbon. - EliteHunterTR
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - Sticky Grenade Doesn’t Stick Right - @will_i_am.fit
- Destiny 2 - Nova Bombs Are Fun - nsdq1923
- Star Wars Battlefront II - This is why they call me Destroyer Droid - Day1TiandiMain
- Mordhau - F**k it through the cata at them - Vincent Dieselman
- Apex Legends - Saw the slightest movement and thought why not? - xQueenGrimmRUx
- Onward - Onward + Index Controllers = This | Knuckles Gameplay - SadlyItsBradley
- Breath of the Wild - Best way to take a horse - Hypertivewastaken
- Breath of the Wild - I Nearly Had a Heart Attack - scottebro
- Rainbow Six Siege - The Perfect Kobe Doesn’t Exist - LongNguyen12345
- Rainbow Six Siege - Smoke, are you ok? - TheKungkisstank
- Rainbow Six Siege - the best team kill I have ever seen WalnutSlinky44
- Super Mario Maker 2 - THE NOISE THAT LEFT MY MOUTH AFTER DOING THIS AHAH #SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch - PixlPixel
- Super Mario Maker 2 - RMaster94
- Super Mario Maker 2 -弟がオシャレなクリアの仕方をしてました。- seramikarutitan
- Blade & Sorcery - So uh... KospY has accidentally made an amazing foundation for Quidditch… - “The Baron” (Mod by KospY)
