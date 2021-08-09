It’s been almost four years since a new Mario Bros. movie was announced, and in that time we’ve learned almost nothing about it other than the fact it’s being made by the same team behind the Minions movies and that it’s going to be animated.



Today, though, we have something. It’s not much, but given the fact it’s something, that’s something! During a two-hour interview with Bert Kreischer, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is asked what he’s up to for the rest of his day, when he casually drops the fact he’s off to do some work on the Mario movie, in which he’s playing the role of Spike, “their boss”.

If the character name doesn’t sound instantly familiar, that’s because it’s quite the deep cut. Spike, aka Foreman Spike, is from Wrecking Crew, a game released on the Famicom/NES in 1985, where he’s Mario and Luigi’s boss as they work to demolish a building site as fast as they can.

Of course this tells us almost nothing about the movie other than those bare facts, but hey, anyone looking to speculate could be heartened by the fact they’ve dug as far back as Wrecking Crew for inspiration!

Last anyone heard, the movie was due for release in 2022, and is still on track. Since we’re in August 2021 hopefully that means we get a trailer soon, because I’m dying to see what this movie actually looks like.