We Checked Out The Outer Worlds' Second, Monster-Filled Planet

Yesterday, Paul Tamayo and I played through a small portion of The Outer Worlds. The game is out today, but if you haven’t picked up yet, let us wet your whistle.



Paul and I played through the beginning portions of Monarch, the second planet you’ll visit in The Outer Worlds. If you want to go in spoiler free maybe skip this one. If not, come along with us and meet the totally normal Mather family.

The Outer Worlds offers a few different ways to complete even pretty short quests, which Paul and I tried to show off. I also made Paul take a visit to our ship so I could hang out with my husband, Vicar Max. Watch to the end if you want to hear me lose my mind for a second.