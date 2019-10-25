Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Impressions

We Checked Out The Outer Worlds' Second, Monster-Filled Planet

Gita Jackson
Filed to:the outer worlds
2.9K
3
Save

Yesterday, Paul Tamayo and I played through a small portion of The Outer Worlds. The game is out today, but if you haven’t picked up yet, let us wet your whistle.

Paul and I played through the beginning portions of Monarch, the second planet you’ll visit in The Outer Worlds. If you want to go in spoiler free maybe skip this one. If not, come along with us and meet the totally normal Mather family.

The Outer Worlds offers a few different ways to complete even pretty short quests, which Paul and I tried to show off. I also made Paul take a visit to our ship so I could hang out with my husband, Vicar Max. Watch to the end if you want to hear me lose my mind for a second.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in the outer worlds

Yes, The Outer Worlds Is Coming To XBox Game Pass
The Outer Worlds Is A Virtual Theme Park Where Relationships Matter
The Outer Worlds Will Rattle Your Idea Of A Perfect Planet
The Week In Games: Outta This World
The Outer Worlds Is Just As Screwed Up As Real Life
The Outer Worlds Is An RPG About Controlling The Narrative
The Outer Worlds E3 Demo Featured Flexible Combat And Strategic Lying
Don't Expect The Outer Worlds To Be As Gigantic As Fallout: New Vegas
Obsidian's Next Game, The Outer Worlds, Is Basically Fallout: New Vegas In Space

About the author