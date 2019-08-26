We’ve been eager to show you some footage of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, a beguiling and bedeviling new game about human evolution. It’s a difficult adventure that explains little of itself to players. That’s where we come in.

Kotaku producer Paul Tamayo and I recorded a playthrough of the first 54 minutes of Ancestors, explaining many of the game’s basic systems along the way. Ancestors is a survival game that challenges you to play through eight million years of evolution, one primate at a time. We’ve liked what we’ve played so far, but we’ve also struggled through a lot of it and have figured out the game’s basic functions and initial secrets through a lot of trial and error.

The game is meant to be opaque, so if that’s your thing and you’re already interested in playing, then skip this video. If you aren’t sure what to make of it or didn’t even know it existed, take a look.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is out on PC via the Epic Games Store on Tuesday. It will come to PS4 and Xbox One in December and to Steam some time next year. We’ll have a full review of the game in the coming days.