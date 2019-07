Over the weekend, over ten minutes from the upcoming Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 were shown at locations from around the world. On-screen clips of the footage have surfaced online, some of which look murky. These clips look quite good.



The footage below is from the outdoor screening at Shinjuku Cine City Square in Tokyo. Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 starts from around 4:20 mark.Â

Website Cinema Today also has nice footage.

The movie is slated to be released in 2020.Â