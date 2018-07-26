Today on Highlight Reel we have mysterious stairwells, good extractions, No Man’s Sky ejections and much more!
- Destiny 2 - Call in the Airstrike 🎯 - CammyCakesYT
- Zero Caliber VR - thatsmyninjaforreal
- No Man’s Sky - (direct file) Analogue Digital
- Condemned: Criminal Origins - Ice Box
- MGSV: TPP - what just happened? - battletankbob
- Just Cause 3 - Come on Rico, catch up - Bernlack
- Kingdom Hearts 2 FM - Blindfolded - @2266_luis
- Mario Kart 8 - TacticalFX
- PUBG - Car Improvisation - jamesmcgrathh
- PUBG - Miracle shot! - BubbleBoyBobby (twitch)
- Squad - Parkour Parkour - RonnyTheB3ar
- R6 Siege - Nitro Ace - Amish_Opposition
- Fortnite BR - If you emote while changing seats in the atk, your emote item becomes huge. - wocketywack
- Fortnite BR - That poor man had a family - Al Tuna814
- Watch Dogs 2 - So I was playing Watch Dogs 2 and I noticed that, for some reason, pedestrians prefer an alternate route to these particular stairs. - GameGriffin
