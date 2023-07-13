New Warzone Season Adds The Boys Characters, Breaks Game

Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded features a wild crossover with Amazon Prime series The Boys that adds OP new abilities, leaving players arguing over whether or not the collab is a good one. The Boys series is based on a comic book of the same name that follows a group of vigilantes fighting against superhumans who abuse their abilities—the show is gory, violent, and quite often ridiculous, so naturally, a Call of Duty collaboration would be all three as well.

But Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded added something that many players believe is a bit too ridiculous: superpowers. Temp V is a new field upgrade that’s named for the serum used in the show, which gives people superpowers for 24 hours—finding and using it will briefly give you one of four random superpowers. If you activate the Temp V field upgrade, you’ll lose the ability after a few seconds and need to find another dose, which is presumably a way to keep players from overutilizing them. But that doesn’t make them any less ridiculous.



One of the Temp V abilities is villain Homelander’s Superman-esque laser eyes, and it’s already proven to be wildly overpowered. Triggering the ability will cause you to temporarily hover in the air (you can rotate in any direction to aim) and shoot two powerful laser beams out of your Operator’s eyes. As one redditor suggests alongside a video of the ridiculous ability, these powers “may have been better off with their own game mode.”

The Warzone subreddit is loaded with complaints from players, many of whom are saying the superpowers are out of place in the somewhat grounded military game. One of the abilities lets you super-jump incredibly high with no fall damage when you land, which can seriously change the way a final circle is tackled in the battle royale. “With the stupid addition of superpowers I need to completely change the way that I play this game,” replied one redditor to a player who claimed they lost their game because of the super-jump ability.



But it’s not just the new superpowers that are angering Warzone 2 players. There’s a new, super-powered auto shotgun that clearly needs a nerf straight out of the gate.

I fell off Warzone shortly after it made the switch to the sequel, so when I stumbled across a TikTok showing Starlight from The Boys executing someone with her powerful, light-based abilities, I thought it was a GTA VI mod at first. It is, admittedly, ridiculous.

Though many people are vocally against The Boys stuff in Warzone, there are some people who seem into the crossover, especially on TikTok, though it’s mainly for the cosmetic appeal. Buying a skin for Homelander, Starlight, or Black Noir gives you some cool-looking weapons and a set of themed executions, so if you’re really into spending money to have shinier shit, the crossover may speak to you.



What do you think of the Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded The Boys content?

