WARSAW is an upcoming “turn-based tactical rpg” set during the Second World War. Obviously there’s a big Darkest Dungeon influence here, not just from the genre but the art style as well.



Still, this is a part of the war (the Polish resistance to German occupation) that isn’t covered by video games very often—and when it is, it’s predictably a shooter—so there’s the possibility for some interesting stories to be told, especially since the creators want to tell each character’s tale through both gameplay and cutscenes.

WARSAW will be out later this year on PC.