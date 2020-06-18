Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
JPGS
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:jpgs
jpgsmetapost
Save
Photo: Eduard Tucaković (Instagram)

Wake Up Call. Tribalj, Croatia. By Eduard Tucaković | Instagram

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

One Week Later, The Bugsnax Song Is Still Looping In My Brain

That All-Black Pikachu Probably Wasn't Hinting At Anything

The Time Studio Ghibli Stood Up To Harvey Weinstein With A Katana

Desperados 3 Is A Modern Stealth Masterpiece