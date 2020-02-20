VR Lightsaber Returns To Its Master

Today on Highlight Reel we have decapitating VR lightsabers, leg spawns, sudden combustion, fantastic creations in Dreams and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Dying Light - spare leg - HamHamLunchbox
- Escape from Tarkov - 2 in 1 clean - Vernischter
- Halo: MCC - Remember, It’s high velocity armor piercing. - Andon93
- Battlefield 4 - Mr.President Get Down - V_Vivec
- Star Wars Battlefront II - This is so satisfyinggg - GreetingsExaltedOne
- Untitled Goose Game - Who needs stealth - ShadowKnight5023
- Blade and Sorcery (Modded) - Power of the Force - Hiiitechpower
- Vermintide II - Andy Keller
- The Walking Dead - My Walking Dead game bugged, so Lee and Doug’s dicks had a conversation - jedddill23
- Apex Legends - Poor Bloodhounder was waiting for me to came up using the stairs. - Thilast
- Apex Legends - KessuPutte
- Red Dead Online - Correct use of the hunting wagon - JFGC1292
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - I’m just trying to fish - VideoGameMonkey
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Good thing I was wearing my brown pants - WeaponHex1638
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Perfect Dismount - KniteWulf
- Modern Warfare - First game on Rust, i’m home - rainandl
- Modern Warfare - Stuck a thermite to my gas grenade and turned it into a intergalactic rocket. - WabbitSlayerr
- Modern Warfare - Welp. I’ve Peaked. Hip fire collateral! - PiroCzech
- Modern Warfare - Thought this was pretty cinematic - Firebr3ak
- Dreams - WIP snowboard game - Otter
- Dreams - SynthX10
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!