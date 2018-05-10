Today on Highlight Reel we have trippy VR, good audio cues, Thanos moments, and much more!
- Monster Hunter - Tail goes poof - SoujiSeta3
- Racket Fury - AHHH F**K I FELL OVER PogChamp - Rage the 4k Gamer
- Arma3 - Humvees can fly - Starcatplays (Youtube here)
- Fallout 4 - Sent a Vertibird literally to Hell! - Genjyuuro
- CS:GO - Summit yells across the house to call out for minikerr - minikerr
- Final Fantasy XV - Low Res - (direct file) Nong_Ing
- Super Mega Baseball 2 - Quiet Thunder
- PUBG - WOW Do a barrel roll - ShinyZebra
- Fortnite BR - Sniped a guy in mid-air right before he got the Gauntlet (243 meters) - Major Trends
- Fortnite BR - I don’t feel so good Mr Stark - GingrBeard
- Fortnite BR - When destiny arrives, but you have a bush. - MrCrimsonP
- Far Cry 5 Physics Not Found - Regalt of Viria
- Far Cry 5 - Oops… - Scott Daniels
- Far Cry 5 - Bison Barrel Roll - James R Kipping
- Far Cry 5 (direct file) - enju/蓝原绘夜
- Far Cry 5 - Please help me - Richard Lee
- God of War (Spoiler) - God of War and Death? - demetrius boone
