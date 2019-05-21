Today on Highlight Reel we have VR guns in Blade & Sorcery, carriage stops in Red Dead Online, difficult climbing in Rage 2, Days Gone bike trouble and much more!
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Slide on in, stop on a dime, slide on out - Masothe
- Breath of the Wild - Honorable Lynel waited for me to draw my sword - BradleyStamler
- Battlefield 1 - Slamming the door open with some authority - Masothe
- Star Wars Battlefront II - “MY EMPIRE WILL LAST FOREV-” - sbkleiner
- CS:GO - 300 IQ Nade - El_Pinoles17
- Halo: MCC - that was a good effort - Fabalon
- Apex Legends - Probably the rudest thing I have ever done. - LHQuist
- Apex Legends - Thought this could be funny, was worth the death. - Ivo_Samurai
- Blade & Sorcery (Modded) - I should be more careful with guns… - BuddyRuddy950
- Blade & Sorcery (Modded) - corvo hayabusa - Regetik
- Rage 2 - Dafuq Just Happened - VNC Silencer
- Rage 2 - going up - IGN:Potatolicious
- Rage 2 - a very nervous sleeper - ImNickson
- Mordhau - Red’s pogo stick - simmis79
- Mordhau - Matrix Dodge - 4l3x4nDr3
- Mordhau - Everyone: “Polearms are the historically accurate counter to cavalry” Me: - Zealous Duck
- Mordhau - super duper epicsauce shot - shanktown
- Mordhau - shooting a hail mary - nickobama
- Mordhau - 2,000,000,000 IQ Archer - Holden420
- Days Gone - 20190519025839 - Hailen Jackson
- Days Gone - Bike Trouble - Haie_Armsei
- Days Gone - where we headed - Stiffler_swe
