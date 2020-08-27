VR-Controlled Robots Coming To Japanese Convenience Stores

Gif : Impress Watch

This summer, VR-controlled robots are coming to select Family Mart convenience stores in Japan.



As Time Out Tokyo reports, these robot employees are being introduced to improve efficiency and lower costs as offsite workers will control the robots to stock store shelves.

But... Seeing the robots in action, the efficiency argument is odd.

Because, one by one, they’re really freakin’ slow!

By 2022, the goal is to have these robots installed at least 20 stores. Hopefully, they’ve have picked up the pace by then!