VR Character Destroyed Completely

Today on Highlight Reel we have unnatural force powers, slapfests, maximum torque, Lizalfos murder and much more!
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - The dark side of the force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural. - gandolphin15
- Star Wars Battlefront II - Ben Solo Challenge - Alphashadow33
- Blade and Sorcery - The Ultimate Weapon - Ammnontet
- BeamNG - How much torque ya want? - Saikat0511
- Skyrim - got hit a bit too hard - N00bieNibiru
- Apex Legends - no ammo in both my guns and this happens, thanks teammate (typing because mic was broken) - Discovur
- Destiny 2 - I dropped my controller in absolute shock after this. - Freakyfrog442
- Breath of the Wild - im losing my f**kin mind (1/2) #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch- alfieloops
- Breath of the Wild - Lizalfos Den Wipe-out - xbully1994x
- Rainbow Six Siege - The hardest choice requires the strongest of wills - AncientPhoenix98
- Rainbow Six Siege - My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined - Siepj
- Rainbow Six Siege - Attempted suicide gone... right? - TheViicariious
- Modern Warfare - Loving these new tactical insertions! - @Campforkills
- Modern Warfare - _20200301104917 - Chazspaz3
- Modern Warfare - 3 throwing knives in honor of 3 vs. 3 gunfight returning - (Name Withheld)
- Modern Warfare - I saw the future - Deathvvish
- Modern Warfare - Nothing to see here... just 12 rooftop campers getting what they deserve. - Jeeb J
- GTA Online - a car appeared, did its job, and disappeared - Chevy-Chelios
- GTA Online - “Yeah this is UberEats... I’m just outside the top balcony” - bunneyyyy
- GTA Online - I don’t think I can make it any better - ThatDamnTrainCJ
- GTA Online - Yeah you can fit a car through there - Death2ubl
- GTA Online - My favourite job when I don’t grind, is confiscate parked oppressors around
