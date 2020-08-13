Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

VR Boxing Is More Fun When Punching Rocky In The Nuts

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Gif: x_hisabilly_x

When doing the training session in PlayStation VR game Creed: Rise To Glory, take a few potshots at Rocky Balboa in the face and in the nards.

The sound effects are excellent as is Rocky’s look of disappointment.

DISCUSSION

uyarndog
uyarndog

Between this and the Sniper Elite board game article yesterday, it seems like it’s open season on beanbags lately.