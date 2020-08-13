VR Boxing Is More Fun When Punching Rocky In The Nuts

When doing the training session in PlayStation VR game Creed: Rise To Glory, take a few potshots at Rocky Balboa in the face and in the nards.
The sound effects are excellent as is Rocky’s look of disappointment.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
DISCUSSION
Between this and the Sniper Elite board game article yesterday, it seems like it’s open season on beanbags lately.