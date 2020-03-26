Voice actor Hiroshi Masuoka has passed away from cancer. He was best known for voicing Masuo Fuguta in Sazae-san and Jam Ojisan in Anpanman, both of which he did until last year. Masuoka was 83. May he rest in peace.
