Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animejapanmetapost
2
Screenshot: Anpanman

Voice actor Hiroshi Masuoka has passed away from cancer. He was best known for voicing Masuo Fuguta in Sazae-san and Jam Ojisan in Anpanman, both of which he did until last year. Masuoka was 83. May he rest in peace.

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

If The Witcher Was An Anime

I’m So Happy There’s A Wheelchair In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Another WW1 FPS Wants To Get Into The Trenches

Cosplayer Becomes Geralt, Witcherest Of Witchers