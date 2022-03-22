Vladimir Motsar is an artist at GSC Game World, the Ukrainian studio behind the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Cossacks series.



Some of the images you’ll see below are recent ones, political pieces done since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Motsar has linked each work to the donations page for Come Back Alive, a crowdfunding platform for the ‘Armed Forces of Ukraine’.

You can see more of Vladimir’s work at his Instagram and ArtStation pages.

