Vladimir Motsar is an artist at GSC Game World, the Ukrainian studio behind the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Cossacks series.
Advertisement
Some of the images you’ll see below are recent ones, political pieces done since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Motsar has linked each work to the donations page for Come Back Alive, a crowdfunding platform for the ‘Armed Forces of Ukraine’.
You can see more of Vladimir’s work at his Instagram and ArtStation pages.
Save 32%
Zeerliki 9-Pocket Trading Card Binder
Keep your Trading Cards Organized
Water-resistance exterior is made of premium PU leather, durable quality, acid-free, waterproof, super sturdy not easy to break, good to protect your card from fading, and easy cleaning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement