Visionary game designer Brad McQuaid died this past Tuesday at the age of 51 . He co-created the pioneering MMO EverQuest and continued to work in the genre until his passing. His death was announced earlier this week on the forums of Visionary Realms, where he was serving as creative director for its MMO Pantheon. “Brad was a visionary, a mentor, an artist, a trailblazer, a friend, a husband, a father,” the studio noted. “He touched thousands of lives with his dreams and concepts. He changed the landscape of video games forever. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered in life and in Pantheon.”

