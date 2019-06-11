Virtual reality seems like a great place for sniping, doesn’t it? Rebellion and Just Add Water team up for Sniper Elite VR for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, SteamVR and Viveport. Set just before the events of Sniper Elite 4, it’s got a brand new story by Tony Schumacher and all the x-ray kills you can stomach.
