Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Sega/History of Video Games@YouTube

Virtual-On creator Juro Watari has left Sega. On Twitter, Watari revealed that he left the company late last month but added that future plans were not yet decided. The first Virtual-On game was released in the mid-1990s and went on to spawn several sequels. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

