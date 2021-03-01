Virtual-On creator Juro Watari has left Sega. On Twitter, Watari revealed that he left the company late last month but added that future plans were not yet decided. The first Virtual-On game was released in the mid-1990s and went on to spawn several sequels.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
