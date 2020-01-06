Video Game Stamps Pay Tribute To The Classics, In Case You Ever Actually Need To Send A Letter

Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Luke Plunkett
Britain’s Royal Mail is about to launch a series of stamps paying tribute to the country’s biggest and best video game creations from days of old, from Tomb Raider to Elite to Wipeout to Sensible Soccer.

They’ll go on sale on January 21, and will cost £14.25 (USD$18.75). The main collection also includes Micro Machines, Sensible Soccer, Dizzy, Worms, Populous and Lemmings, while Tomb Raider gets its own standalone sheet.

Maybe you could collect them. Maybe you could use them to send thank you letters to the people responsible for these classics. Maybe you live in North America and these are useless to you. Lots of possibilities for such a small book of stamps!

