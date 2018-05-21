Virtual Cities is an upcoming book by Konstantinos Dimopoulos that takes a very hard look at some of the most famous cities in video games, from GTA V’s Los Santos to Yakuza’s Kamurocho to Fallout’s New Vegas.



Each city covered includes not just a big map, but also “beautiful, subtly coloured ink drawings, and in-depth texts covering its history, design lessons, atmosphere, landmarks, and geography.”

There’s an excerpt on the book’s site from Half-Life 2, but I am very in for any kind of breakdown of Yakuza’s cozy backstreets.

Some of the other cities (or towns) covered in the book include Silent Hill, Antescher from the classic Ant Attack, Lizard Breath from It Came From The Desert and a “cyberpunk” Hong Kong, which is probably either from Deus Ex or Shadowrun.