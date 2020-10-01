Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
JPGS
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:jpgs
jpgsmetapostjapan
Save
Photo: Anssi Määttä

Vending Machine Action. Tokyo, Japan. By Anssi Määttä | Instagram 

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line!

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Diablo IV's Skill Trees Are Literally Trees

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

What The Fuck, LA Comic Con Is Going Ahead

DISCUSSION