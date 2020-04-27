Valorant Making Anti-Cheat Changes After Player Outcry

Riot’s new shooter Valorant pissed a lot of people off recently with what was perceived as a heavy-handed approach to cheat protection. A new update to the game will make some of that easier for players to manage.



In a Reddit post that leads with “While we normally don’t plan on documenting changes to Vanguard”, indicating just how much this blew up amongst the game’s community, Riot have announced some changes to the Vanguard anti-cheat system that two weeks ago the company were content to defend as it was.

The biggest change addresses player’s biggest concern, that Vanguard was always running in the background on your system, regardless of whether you were playing Valorant or not. Players will now be able to disable Vanguard at any time, on the proviso that you can’t play the game without it, and that if you uninstall it the program (which is now easier to do thanks to a new system tray icon) will be reinstalled the second you fire up the game.

There’s also an explanation as to why in some instances Vanguard isn’t playing nice with software that’s already installed on your PC, while stressing “Most players will never run into such a scenario”.

These changes have been implemented “as of today”.