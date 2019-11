The Steam version of Valkyria Chronicles 4 has just been updated to give everyone who owns the game all of its DLC for nothing.



Previously there had been six different updates you could buy, ranging from extra story missions to...a way to unlock swimsuit costumes.

The update simply transforms everybody’s copy of the game to the Complete Edition, which included all DLC for free to begin with. It’s live now, so you should be able to play right away.