I wrote about V Rising yesterday, and noted that it had sold over 500,000 copies. Well, it has now sold a lot more than that, having hit the one million mark less than a week after release.



The milestone was announced by developers Stunlock earlier today:

That’s a fun fact, but it’s not the only V Rising news today. In matters more important for anyone wanting to play the game solo (or even with friends, but locally) , the vampire survival adventure now includes an offline mode.

Previously, the game was online-only, and while it does feature multiplayer elements (both versus and co-op), it’s also completely enjoyable in singleplayer. Those solo players still had to be playing online though, which depending on your situation wasn’t always possible (or even just something you wanted to have to be doing).

So as part of the game’s 0.5.41448 update, solo players no longer have to, and can now boot the game in LAN mode instead. As the name suggests, though, while this will create an offline world for you to explore, you can still play with friends if they’re part of the same network:

We have now enabled LAN Mode, allowing players to play V Rising without an internet connection. Players can activate this mode within the host game screen and when starting up the server. LAN Mode can be played solo or with friends on the same local network. Please keep in mind that we will work on improving the LAN Mode as we continue to develop V Rising during Early Access.

Also added today is the ability for Steam Cloud to save a game’s server history:

Steam Cloud can now store V Rising Server History. The automatic save is enabled by default. To disable it, please go to the Steam Properties for V Rising. This will solve an issue with “missing character” that could occur when joining a server from a different PC.

You can read the full list of changes made in the update here.