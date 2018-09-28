Originally, Skrillex was going to remix Hikaru Utada’s Kingdom Hearts III theme, “Don’t Think Twice.” However, that developed into a new, original collaboration. The resulting track is called “Face My Fears.”

The Skrillex collaboration, which was produced along with Poo Bear of Justin Bieber’s What Do You Mean? fame, will be released on January 18, alongside “Don’t Think Twice.”

Kingdom Hearts III will be out later that month on January 29.

You can listen to “Don’t Think Twice,” which was first revealed earlier this year, in the clip below: