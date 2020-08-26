Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue

Screenshot : RyuTokyo

This fall, a 49-foot-tall Evangelion Unit-01 bust will open in Kyoto.



Website RyuTokyo got to check out the attraction, which is pretty much just a photo spot—but then again, that’s what nearly all these giant anime-themed statues are.

Eva Kyoto Base will open at Toei Kyoto Studio Park in Kyoto and will also feature a cockpit photo spot. As pointed out by Ryu Tokyo, since the attraction is brand-spanking new, it’s really shinny and, thus, looks even more like it’s right out of Evangelion.



Watch the full clip below:

A few years back, a one-to-one scale EVA-01 Test Type statue, measuring 24.8 meters (81.36 feet) high, went up in Shanghai, China.