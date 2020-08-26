Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue

Illustration for article titled Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue
Screenshot: RyuTokyo

This fall, a 49-foot-tall Evangelion Unit-01 bust will open in Kyoto.

Website RyuTokyo got to check out the attraction, which is pretty much just a photo spot—but then again, that’s what nearly all these giant anime-themed statues are. 

Illustration for article titled Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue
Screenshot: RyuTokyo
Illustration for article titled Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue
Screenshot: RyuTokyo
Illustration for article titled Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue
Screenshot: RyuTokyo
Illustration for article titled Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue
Screenshot: RyuTokyo
Illustration for article titled Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue
Screenshot: RyuTokyo
Illustration for article titled Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue
Screenshot: RyuTokyo
Illustration for article titled Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue
Screenshot: RyuTokyo

Eva Kyoto Base will open at Toei Kyoto Studio Park in Kyoto and will also feature a cockpit photo spot. As pointed out by Ryu Tokyo, since the attraction is brand-spanking new, it’s really shinny and, thus, looks even more like it’s right out of Evangelion.

Watch the full clip below:

A few years back, a one-to-one scale EVA-01 Test Type statue, measuring 24.8 meters (81.36 feet) high, went up in Shanghai, China.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

diasdiem

Yeah, sure, “statue.” You’re not fooling us, 2020. I’ve got Angel attacks for the December finale.