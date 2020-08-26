Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue

This fall, a 49-foot-tall Evangelion Unit-01 bust will open in Kyoto.
Website RyuTokyo got to check out the attraction, which is pretty much just a photo spot—but then again, that’s what nearly all these giant anime-themed statues are.
Eva Kyoto Base will open at Toei Kyoto Studio Park in Kyoto and will also feature a cockpit photo spot. As pointed out by Ryu Tokyo, since the attraction is brand-spanking new, it’s really shinny and, thus, looks even more like it’s right out of Evangelion.
Watch the full clip below:
A few years back, a one-to-one scale EVA-01 Test Type statue, measuring 24.8 meters (81.36 feet) high, went up in Shanghai, China.
DISCUSSION
Yeah, sure, “statue.” You’re not fooling us, 2020. I’ve got Angel attacks for the December finale.