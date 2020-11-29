Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Untitled Goose Game's Map Is Just Beautiful

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:untitled goose game
untitled goose gameartaustraliakotaku core
Illustration for article titled iUntitled Goose Games/i Map Is Just Beautiful
Image: House House / Marigold Bartlett
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you're in the business and have some art you'd like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

I’m not talking about the actual game world—though it also is lovely!—but in this case, a special hand-drawn map that was commissioned, included in the game’s physical edition and now available for sale on its own as a big fancy print.

Done by Goldie Bartlett—currently working on Wayward Strand—the image was designed to hark back to classic pictorial maps, with an emphasis on looking good more than being any kind of practical in-game tool (it’s not quite 1:1, for example, but then who needs a map in this game?).

That emphasis means that the perspective of the world has been twisted in places, so that we can see stuff that would otherwise be obscured if this was just a giant screenshot. Like the paths, for example, which are all visible at once on this map, as Bartlett says “so that someone could potentially enjoy tracing the Path of Goosely Chaos with their fingertip...”

To help put everything together, developers House House procided Bartlett with a special custom build of the game that showed the whole town spread out at once, like it was originally the cutest little village-building sim imaginable:

undefined
Image: House House / Marigold Bartlett
Back to the map illustration itself now, and just look at these inks. Glorious. And yes, a colouring book would be very welcome.

The map was then painted by hand, and here’s the finished product:

undefined
Image: House House / Marigold Bartlett
Here are some closer shots:

undefined
Image: House House / Marigold Bartlett
undefined
Image: House House / Marigold Bartlett
undefined
Image: House House / Marigold Bartlett
undefined
Image: House House / Marigold Bartlett
undefined
Image: House House / Marigold Bartlett
Like I said, this was originally offered as an in-game thing, but it’s also now available as a huge, very fancy art print if that’s more your style.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

mrnerdteacher
MrNerdTeacher

What a darling game this was. Anyone know if they are going to add new missions for 2-player mode? I would love to play through it again with my wife, but knowing the solutions to all the puzzles would really take away a lot...