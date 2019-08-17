Netflix on consoles was a much different experience a decade ago. Today users just download an app, login and start watching some TV or movies. But back in 2009, depending on your console, you might have to order a disc from Netflix and link your account to their service to watch whatever was on Netflix in 2009. Amazingly, even some PS2 owners could get these discs.



Stop Skeletons From Fighting released a video recently that covers the entire history of Netflix on consoles, from the first Xbox app all the way to the Wii and PS3 discs and beyond.

If you had a PS3 back in 2010 and watched Netflix on it, you might remember those streaming discs. These were required on Wii and PS3 to watch Netflix due to an exclusivity agreement Netflix had with Microsoft and the Xbox 360. The deal was only the Xbox 360 could have instant app streaming. So the disc allowed Sony and Netflix to sidestep this agreement.

But something really interesting that is quickly mentioned in the video is that for a short period of time PS2 owners in Brazil could actually boot up Netflix on their PS2 consoles. This service also required a disc plus a memory card.

Netflix support for the PS2 was officially ended in 2012, which angered a user on the Gamespot forums. However, Googling the subject, it seems some folks were able to circumvent this and keep watching House Of Cards and BoJack Horseman long after official support was pulled.

The full video from Stop Skeletons From Fighting is an entertaining look back at the short period of time when Netflix was still growing into what they are today and was using consoles and exclusivity deals to help build their massive audience.