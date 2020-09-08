Unpacking, A Very Chill Game About Moving House

Gif : Unpacking

Unpacking, coming next year to the PC, is “a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home.”



It looks very relaxing. You get a ton of boxes to unpack, you unpack the stuff, you put the stuff where you want it, and then best of all the boxes just disappear, instead of sitting around the new house for 10 years.