Uno, You're Looking Different

This minimal and very striking Uno redesign has been done by Brazilian designer Warleson Oliveira, and while it looks like the kind of thing that’ll be sold for $100 at a select few stores around the world, Mattel is actually going to be giving this thing a widespread and affordable release.

With an all-black card design and smaller iconography, it’s probably not as easy to play as the original, but it sure does look nice.

It’ll be selling for $10 at loads of international retailers in the coming months (or...who knows, really, given how things are right now).

