Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Uno, You're Looking Different

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:uno
unoCard Games
5
1
Illustration for article titled iUno/i, Youre Looking Different

This minimal and very striking Uno redesign has been done by Brazilian designer Warleson Oliveira, and while it looks like the kind of thing that’ll be sold for $100 at a select few stores around the world, Mattel is actually going to be giving this thing a widespread and affordable release.

Illustration for article titled iUno/i, Youre Looking Different
Advertisement

With an all-black card design and smaller iconography, it’s probably not as easy to play as the original, but it sure does look nice.

Illustration for article titled iUno/i, Youre Looking Different

It’ll be selling for $10 at loads of international retailers in the coming months (or...who knows, really, given how things are right now).

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Mandalorian Cosplay Beats The Shit Outta Some Stuntmen

Terrible Witcher Cosplay, Incredible Witcher Fight Scenes

The Punch-Out Speedrunning Community Spent Five Years Trying To Beat One Player And All His Records

The Week In Games: Return To Raccoon City, Again