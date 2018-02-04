Pat Presley was part of the small team of artists who worked on Subnautica, an underwater game that’s very good.



Below you’ll find some of the art Pat contributed to the project. You can see more of his stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Advertisement

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement